Alison Brie is indulging her love of going nude.

In an Instagram post, the actress went streaking to surprise her husband, Dave Franco and help calm him ahead of the premiere of their film “Somebody I Used to Know”.

“What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere… 😏,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Brie is seen streaking through a hotel hallway, running toward the door to their room, with text over the video reading, “Waiting for Dave to answer… he thinks I’m in the shower.”

“Happy premiere night!” Brie says as Franco, completely surprised, opens the door.

“Get out of the hall!” Franco replies, as Brie laughs, “I’ve done three laps already!”

Brie has long been open about her love of nudity and streaking, which is also featured in “Somebody I Used to Know”.

“I’ve spent years talking Dave into accepting my comfort with nudity,” she recently told People. “He’s comfortable with me being nude at our home, but in public, he’s more averse to it.”

She added, “I’m a very comfortable naked person.”