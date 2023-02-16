Click to share this via email

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the sixth and final season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris made their red carpet debut as a couple on Wednesday — and they didn’t hold back on the PDA.

Harvey previously dated Michael B. Jordan before they split in June after being in a relationship for more than a year.

She’s now loved-up with Idris, with the couple walking the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere for the sixth and final season of his show “Snowfall”.

Harvey was all smiles as her beau kissed her forehead and held her hand as they posed for photographers.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris. Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Harvey dressed to impress at the event, donning a chic black off-the-shoulder gown, teaming the ensemble with a glamorous wavy ‘do.

The lovebirds’ appearance comes after they made their romance Instagram official last month.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Credit: Instagram/Damson Idris — Photo: damsonidris/Instagram Story

Harvey’s outing came on the same night as her ex Jordan walked the red carpet in London, U.K. for the “Creed III” premiere.

