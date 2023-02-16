Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris made their red carpet debut as a couple on Wednesday — and they didn’t hold back on the PDA.
Harvey previously dated Michael B. Jordan before they split in June after being in a relationship for more than a year.
She’s now loved-up with Idris, with the couple walking the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere for the sixth and final season of his show “Snowfall”.
Harvey was all smiles as her beau kissed her forehead and held her hand as they posed for photographers.
Harvey dressed to impress at the event, donning a chic black off-the-shoulder gown, teaming the ensemble with a glamorous wavy ‘do.
The lovebirds’ appearance comes after they made their romance Instagram official last month.
Harvey’s outing came on the same night as her ex Jordan walked the red carpet in London, U.K. for the “Creed III” premiere.
