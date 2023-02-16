The first trailer for Apple’s “Tetris” film has been released. The film depicts the incredible true tale of the battle for the rights to Alexey Pajitnov’s iconic game between Western publishers, Nintendo and the Soviet Union.

“Tetris” stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, a Dutch businessman who gets so smitten with the game it’s named after that he visits the Soviet Union at the conclusion of the Cold War to obtain the rights to distribute it.

The movie, which is directed by Jon S. Baird, appears to take a rather broad approach to the subject matter, immersing it in ’80s pop needle drops, car chases, retro game effects evoking the awful Adam Sandler picture Pixels, and Egerton sobbing as he discusses “the perfect game.”

“Tetris” will stream from March 31.