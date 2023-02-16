Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The Weeknd is adding to his collection of diamond singles.

Republic Records announced on Thursday that “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” has gotten a diamond certification from RIAA.

This marks his fifth track to earn the prestigious qualification. Previous tracks that went diamond include “The Hills,” “Starboy” [feat. Daft Punk], “Blinding Lights,” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

The news comes after “Earned It” earned an Oscar nod for “Best Original Song” along with the Grammy “Best R&B Performance”.

READ MORE: 14 Surprising Facts About The Weeknd

The album the track hails from, Beauty Behind The Madness, was equally loved by critics, going 6x-platinum and spending weeks dominating the charts . It also featured on Fifty Shades Of Grey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack which went platinum as well.

On Spotify, “Earned It” has been streamed 1.2 billion times, adding to the artist’s overall streaming record, making him “the #1 most-listened to artist in the world on Spotify” according to the press release.

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Top 2023 Juno Nominations

The Weeknd commemorated the occasion with the release of a live video for his track “Die For You”, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200.