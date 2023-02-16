The Weeknd is adding to his collection of diamond singles.
Republic Records announced on Thursday that “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” has gotten a diamond certification from RIAA.
This marks his fifth track to earn the prestigious qualification. Previous tracks that went diamond include “The Hills,” “Starboy” [feat. Daft Punk], “Blinding Lights,” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.
The news comes after “Earned It” earned an Oscar nod for “Best Original Song” along with the Grammy “Best R&B Performance”.
READ MORE: 14 Surprising Facts About The Weeknd
The album the track hails from, Beauty Behind The Madness, was equally loved by critics, going 6x-platinum and spending weeks dominating the charts . It also featured on Fifty Shades Of Grey Original Motion Picture Soundtrack which went platinum as well.
On Spotify, “Earned It” has been streamed 1.2 billion times, adding to the artist’s overall streaming record, making him “the #1 most-listened to artist in the world on Spotify” according to the press release.
READ MORE: The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Top 2023 Juno Nominations
The Weeknd commemorated the occasion with the release of a live video for his track “Die For You”, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200.