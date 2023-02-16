Austin Butler is facing the fire.

The “Elvis” star is on the latest episode of “Hot Ones”, answering questions about his career and more, all while eating spicier and spicier chicken wings.

Asked about his Oscar nomination for Best Actor for playing the legendary Elvis Presley, Butler says, “It’s been a whirlwind lately, so I look forward to… yeah… y’know… many more fun times ahead, and then a vacation.”

The actor also talks about working with director Quentin Tarantino on the set of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…”

“It was just so cool, because I mean, I’ve talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me, and it was just always my dream to work with him. But he, we’re on set and he says, ‘Okay we got it, but we’re gonna do one more. You know why?’ And the entire crew screams, ‘Because we love making movies!’” Butler recalls. “And the first time you’re there… you’re not in on it. And so, Brad [Pitt] and Leo [DiCaprio], everybody is like, ‘Because we love making movies!’”

Butler goes on to explain what makes a Tarantino movie set so unique.

“There are sets that are so sterile. There are sets where there is no joy. There are sets where people are like, just at a job,” he says. “And you’re trying to create something that you’re gonna give to the world, you know? And with Quentin, that was so cool, because it just changes the atoms in the room. And then you’re in on it! And so every new crew member, or actor, whoever, then suddenly they’re part of the tribe at that point, saying ‘We love making movies.’”

All through it, Butler handles himself well against the heat from the wings, admitting at one point that he’s “feeling the tears.”