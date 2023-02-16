The first trailer for the upcoming limited series “Love & Death,” which stars the “WandaVision” and “Sorry for Your Loss” actor, shows the actor’s transition into the infamous murder suspect Candy Montgomery. HBO Max also disclosed the series’ April 27 launch date.

The new limited series is supported by a strong cast that includes Oscar contender Jesse Plemons and actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love & Death’. — Photo Credit: HBO Max

Created by David E. Kelley, “Love and Death” “tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore — two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe,” the logline says.

“Love & Death” is based on a true account from Texas in the 1980s, where Montgomery was charged with murder but ultimately cleared.

Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons in ‘Love & Death’. — Photo Credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Jessica Biel portrayed the same character in the Hulu limited series “Candy” last year. With Pablo Schreiber, who played Allan Gore, Melanie Lynskey played Betty Gore.