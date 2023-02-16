Paris Hilton kept her and Carter Reum’s baby news very quiet.

The star tells Harper’s Bazaar‘s March ’23 Legacy Issue that she only told the couple’s immediate families just before she announced their baby boy’s arrival via surrogate last month.

Hilton shares, “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

The magazine points out that after the little one’s arrival, she and Reum spent two days alone in their Beverly Hills home with him.

She even told staff she was having her home painted to keep them away, as well as previously entering the hospital in a brunette wig and checking in using a different name.

When it seemed like the news could be leaked, Hilton then posted:

Hilton gushes in the interview of being a mom, “I want to protect him and to be with him every second.

“You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

Photographs by: Max Farago

She and Reum tied the knot in 2021 after meeting at a family friend’s Thanksgiving gathering on Long Island in 2019.

Hilton tells the mag, “He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person.

“It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys.”

Paris Hilton poses for “Harper’s Bazaar” shoot. Photographs by: Max Farago

Elsewhere in the chat, she admits she used to think of herself, privately, as asexual after some awful past sexual experiences, including a male teacher grooming her in middle school.

She recalls, “I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me. I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

Hilton insists, “It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way… I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”