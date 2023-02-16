The family of Bruce Willis are sharing an update about his health.

On Thursday, the actor’s family members released a statement revealing that his condition has progressed to a form of dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family added, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement also encouraged everyone to seek out more information about FTD, and to support the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” they wrote. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

The letter was signed by Willis’ children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma and ex Demi Moore.

News of the FTD diagnosis comes nearly a year after his family announced Willis would be retiring from acting due to the effects of aphasia.