Florence Pugh might have a new beau.

The “Midsommar” actress, who revealed she’d broken up with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff last year, was seen holding hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine’s Day.

Page Six shared the snaps, stating the pair were also wearing matching bands on their ring fingers.

They were seen smoking cigarettes and having a drink at one point, as well as enjoying a hand-in-hand stroll.

Gooch was previously seen with Pugh after she partied the night away at the British Fashion Awards in December.

At the time, Daily Mail shared photos of them leaving the Claridge’s hotel in London, U.K.

Pugh previously dated Braff for three years, starting in 2019, with them since remaining friends post-split.

While they were together, the couple got plenty of backlash from some people over their gap in ages, with Pugh being 26 at the time, while Braff is 47.

Pugh recently told Vogue of the criticism, “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters.

“I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that.”