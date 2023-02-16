Paris Hilton is talking about the harsh tabloid treatment she dealt with in the 2000s.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazar, Hilton the infamous article headline “Bimbo Summit” saying she along with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan was ‘villainized’.

“The way that I was treated—myself, Britney [Spears], Lindsay [Lohan], all of us—it was a sport,” Hilton says of the trio infamously featured on a 2006 New York Post cover above the headline “Bimbo Summit.” We were just young girls discovering life, going out to a party. And we were villainized for it.”

“We’d spend hours sitting there with everyone verbally abusing every person in the room,” she says. “I was used to it.”

Hilton is awaiting the release of her memoir — Paris: The Memoir, releasing on March 14.

On finally telling her full story: “I feel so proud of the woman that I’ve become, because for so long I kept all of that with me,” she says.

“All the negative, horrible words that they would say to me every single day, that sticks with you. I just was not secure. Now I feel that people finally respect me and get me in ways that they never did.”