“Grey’s Anatomy” is celebrating Ellen Pompeo’s long time with the show.

The show shared a special video with People on Thursday featuring a montage of her character, Meredith Grey, during her time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The first clip sees James Pickens Jr.’s Richard Webber welcoming the new interns on the first episode of “Grey’s” ever in 2005.

“This is your starting line. This is your arena. Today, you are the doctor,” he says to the group, which includes a young Meredith.

“I have a lot of memories of people,” she says as the video continues, showing the evolution of her relationship with her eventual relationship with Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, as well as touching moments with her close friend, Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang.

“This is the place I fell in love,” she continues, showing her iconic moment where she professed her love to Derek. “Pick me. Choose me. Love me.”

“The place where I found my family,” Meredith added. “This is where I learned to be a doctor.”

The last time audiences saw the doctor, she had made the difficult decision to leave Seattle for a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston.

The move signaled the end of Pompeo’s time charming audiences on the show for 19 years.