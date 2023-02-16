Click to share this via email

King Charles III waves at crowds as he arrives at Church of Christ the Cornerstone for a reception with members of the local community and organizations on February 16, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England.

Over the years, King Charles III has learned to ignore any hecklers during his royal engagements.

On Thursday, the King headed to Milton Keynes, U.K. to celebrate its new status as a city.

However, among the well-wishers at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone were a handful of protesters holding yellow signs that read “Not My King.”

The Daily Express‘ Royal Correspondent, Richard Palmer, tweeted some pics and videos from the day, confirming there were about 20 protesters there, reportedly from the anti-monarchy group Republic.

Around 20 protesters — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 16, 2023

Milton Keynes was one of eight places across the United Kingdom to become a city as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Bangor, Colchester, Doncaster, Douglas, Dunfermline, Stanley and Wrexham also received city status.

During the engagement, His Majesty met an array of community groups representing charitable, business, faith, environmental and arts organizations in Milton Keynes.

📍The 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 of Milton Keynes 🎉The King today joined the local community as Milton Keynes celebrated officially receiving its City Status. 🔗https://t.co/joAvZezMx8 pic.twitter.com/f50Fws7UIH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 16, 2023

Charles later visited Milton Keynes Food Bank to see the support they provide to communities across the city.

Charles’ latest outing comes after he once again kept a straight face as protesters threw eggs in his direction on a couple of separate occasions towards the end of last year.