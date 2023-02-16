Simu Liu’s assistant is trolling her boss.

In a video posted to her TikTok, Sabeen, who goes by @thehijabibounder on the platform, shared a hilarious look at the “expectations vs. reality” of her job.

“What’s it like being an assistant to a super star, expectations vs reality… tbh it’s more like all of it!” she captioned the post.

In the “expectations” part of the video, Liu is seen walking down a hallway with Sabeen by his side, saying, “Got a photo shoot tomorrow so make sure the stylist is over at 5 and the groomer is over at 6:30,” as she makes notes on a clipboard.

“Oh and did you remember to send that package I told you to?” he asks, to which Sabeen replies, “Done and done.”

In the “reality” section, though, Sabeen is ward at work at a desk, when Liu’s voice interrupts, “Sabeen? Sabeen? Sabeen? Can I get coffee please?” as she looks annoyed.

The camera then reveals there’s already a cup of coffee just a few feet behind Liu, who is doing something at a computer.

“Thank you,” he says says as she gives him the cup, without even looking at her.

“You’re welcome, boss!” Sabeen responds, as it’s revealed Liu is just busy playing a video game.

In the comments of the post, Liu joked, “Look Sabeen I’m trying to get out of bronze here.”