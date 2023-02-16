Three of Marvel Studios’ most recent streaming episodes have recently been added to YouTube, making Disney+ history.

The three most recent episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Legends” recap series were made available on Disney+ on February 10 as part of a new Season 2 label, serving as a marker for the start of Phase 5 for the studio. To prepare viewers ready for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the three episodes concentrated on “Ant-Man,” “The Wasp,” and “Hank & Janet.”

Only one day before “Quantumania” opens in theatres on February 17, Disney has now formally released those episodes for free watching on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube page.

Here are the descriptions for the three instalments:

Episode 1: “Ant-Man”

“LEGENDS” traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

Episode 2: “The Wasp”

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself and was transformed into “The Wasp.” “LEGENDS” follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Episode 3: “Hank & Janet”

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and The Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.