Selena Gomez wants everyone to feel good.

In a TikTok Live session, the “Only Murders in the Building” star opened up about the weight gain effects she’s experienced due to her Lupus medications.

She explained that when she’s on the meds, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”

Selena Gomez opens up about weight gain side effects from her Lupus medication on TikTok Live due to body-shaming comments. pic.twitter.com/1LbdrOJTam — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2023

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and nobody knows the real story, I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Gomez continued.

“And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me,” she added.

The singer and actress also said she’s “not a model, never will be,” though she clarified, “I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I’m definitely not that.”

Finally, she left fans and haters alike with the message: “I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding and if not, go away, cause honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body, or anything.”