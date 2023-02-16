Paris Hilton exchanged her recognizable blonde locks for a brunette wig during the birth of her surrogate baby earlier this year.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and hotel heiress recently explained to Harper’s Bazaar why she swapped her iconic identity for an undercover alias while checking into the hospital during the birth of her baby via surrogate last month.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton On Tabloid Treatment: ‘Was Villainized For Discovering Life, Going Out To Party’

“My entire life has been so public,” Hilton explained in January to the publication while monitoring her napping baby. “I’ve never had anything for myself, and we decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

However, Hilton is no stranger to acquiring new identities. The star expressed how she feels she put on a persona as a “dumb blonde” for years while in the spotlight.

“I made sure I never had a quiet moment to figure out who I was without her,” explains Hilton of the persona. “I was afraid of that moment because I didn’t know what I’d find.”

She further expressed how “proud of the woman that I’ve become” since finding out who she truly is outside of the media’s portrayal of her and the personality she played up for the cameras.

READ MORE: ‘Paris In Love’ Renewed For Second Season

“I feel so proud of the woman that I’ve become, because for so long I kept all of that with me,” she states. “All the negative, horrible words that they would say to me every single day, that sticks with you. I just was not secure. Now I feel that people finally respect me and get me in ways that they never did.”

Hilton is gearing up to release her memoir Paris: The Memoir, which will officially be released on March 14.