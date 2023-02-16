Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s marriage was ended not by someone but something – Schwartz’s newest bar.

Schwartz and his business partner Tom Sandoval officially opened the doors to their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and hosted a party for The Daily Mail on Wednesday’s “Vanderpump Rules” episode.

At the opening, Katie was sobbing more out of sadness than delight as she explained to her ex-husband why she believed Schwartz & Sandy’s eventually caused their March 2022 divorce.

“I’m trying to be excited for Tom, but this bar has a very complicated history,” Katie said in a confessional. “It put a massive strain on our relationship. It just was a lot more of a presence in my life than I thought it would be, without me having say over it.”

“All of the marital issues and arguments and everything we were having has now just been personified. This bar was the other woman in our marriage, and I’m standing inside of her now,” she continued.

Schwartz acknowledged, “With the divorce, I let myself get sucked in,” referring to how he put all of his effort into creating Schwartz & Sandy’s and not on his ex-wife.

“Maybe I wish I had really fought for her, but I think I would’ve been prolonging the pain and making her suffer and detracting from her happiness.”

Schwartz admitted to Katie that perhaps she had been correct after all. From 2019 until 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars were married. Their divorce was finalised in October of last year, and they now have shared custody of their pets.