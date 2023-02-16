Ghostface wants to remain a secret.

A verified fan-run Twitter account for ‘Ghostface’ recently shared a message to fans to refrain from spoiling the film after a massive leak potentially revealed the mysterious identity of this film’s killer.

“As opening day approaches, we’d like to ask you a small favor – please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourselves,” begins the post.

The Twitter plea explains how “the cast and the crew has worked over the past year to keep it secretive” with the hopes that every moviegoer could “have the best kind of experience possible – spoiler free.”

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have diligently worked to ensure that social media users can no longer access any leaked spoilers online.

However, some fans have predicted this is a big conspiracy to throw off fans from the film’s authentic twist. After all, the late Wes Craven, who directed the first four films of the franchise, got writers to create a mock script to throw off fans for “Scream 2”.

“Scream VI” premieres in theatres on March 10.