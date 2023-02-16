Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailey Bieber is showing her husband Justin Bieber some love.

While Valentine’s Day may be over, the star showed that she and her husband show affection all-year long with a snap of the two in her Instagram Stories.

She simply captioned the pic with three hearts, “💘💘💘”.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Shares Valentine’s Day Photos After Welcoming Third Baby With Adam Levine

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber – Photo: Instagram/@haileybieber

Dressed in an oversized black hoodie, Hailey kisses an adoring Justin who smiles brightly at the camera. He matches her in a black sweater with a bright pink beanie.

The two were married in September 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. The couple aren’t shy about sharing PDA in public.

They were most recently spotted enjoying a sunny getaway in Hawaii, both sharing photos to their social media.

READ MORE: Priyanka Shares New Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie In New Valentine’s Day Post

The celebratory smooch came just hours after Valentine’s Day ended.

The two were one of many celebrity couples enjoying their special day together including Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and others.