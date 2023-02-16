“How to Train Your Dragon” will be getting a live-action adaptation which will fly into theatres in 2025.

The original writer for the blockbuster franchise, Dean DeBlois, is returning to pen the live-action plot, ensuring the real-world version stays within the animated series’ magic.

The three animated “How to Train Your Dragon” films boast massive critical acclaim, with all three films earning Best Animation nominations at the Oscars.

The film premise revolves around Hiccup, a misfit teen in a mythical Viking village who befriends an injured dragon he names Toothless. The story’s success, based on a children’s book written by Cressida Cowell, has earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

There has yet to be any information on whether any of the voice actors, who include Kristen Wiig, Gerard Butler, Kit Harrington and Cate Blanchett, will return for the live-action reimagining.

In addition to his work on the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, DeBlois was also one of the creators of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” and 1998’s “Mulan”.

Marc Platt, one of the producers for the Oscar-nominated “La La Land,” who is currently behind the cinematic adaptations of the Broadway show “Wicked”, will also serve as the film’s producer.

The live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” will blast into theatres on March 14, 2025.