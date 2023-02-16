Ashton Kutcher takes his coffee a bit differently from everyone else.

While playing the “Obsessions” game on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the actor had to spill on one of his odd obsessions in front of the studio audience. His go-to drink? Coffee with a dash of orange juice.

“Hold on. I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee,” he defended when Clarkson questioned his choice of drink. “That is my go- to, but, occasionally I like light roast black coffee. And one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it.”

Kutcher geeked out a little about coffee as he explained how it added to the taste.

“It’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee…If I ever have a medium roast coffee and I’m like ‘Ah, a really would prefer this be a little more light roast, I take just a splash — not very much — of orange juice and it brightens up the coffee, and gives it a little bit of sweetness,” he explained.

While Clarkson wasn’t entirely convinced, she was willing to give it a go.

“It sounds gross, but I’m going to try it,” she admitted.

It looks like the “Your Place or Mine” star may be starting a trend.

After hearing about his odd caffeine diet, the hosts of “Today” gave the recipe a try – to interesting results.

“It’s not good I’m sorry,” Savannah Guthrie said as Al Roker spit out the drink.