Evangeline Lilly is staying true to herself.

While on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast via Entertainment Weekly, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actress admitted that she declined a couple of pretty big superhero movie offers in the past before agreeing to the role of Ant-Man’s scientist Hope Van Dyne.

Lilly first shot down Hugh Jackman’s offer to enlist her in the “X-Men” franchise when they worked on the 2011 film “Reel Steel” together.

“[Jackman] was like, ‘Hey, so, the ‘X-Men’ guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won’t talk to anybody,” she playfully said. “They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an ‘X-Men’ thing.”

READ MORE: Evangeline Lilly Says Visiting Jeremy Renner After His ‘Near-Death Experience’ Was ‘Really Intense’

However, Lilly wasn’t interested in collaborating with Wolverine.

“I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested'”, stated Lilly of the interaction. “I was like, ‘I feel like such a d–k because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?!’ I felt so rude!”

However, the “Lost” alum had a history of declining superhero roles. Joss Whedon previously offered the star the role of Wonder Woman in a movie that never began production.

READ MORE: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’: First Reactions Are In And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Jonathan Majors

“It didn’t appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that like, jazzed me or made me think like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta do this.’ Nothing clicked. Nothing felt good,” she explained. “I am way too authentic for my own good. I mean, it’s not good. If I am not impressed, you’ll know. And maybe you shouldn’t know sometimes.”

Lilly changed her heart to superhero movies after being encouraged to watch some Marvel movies, to which she stated: “[…] I was like, ‘Oh, they’re doing something very different and very cool.'”

Disney’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens in theatres on Feb. 17.