Poorna Jagannathan is teaming up with George Clooney and Brad Pitt in their latest Apple TV+ thriller “Wolves”.

The film, written and produced by Jon Watts, follows Clooney and Pitt as two lonesome fixers assigned to the same job. It’s Clooney and Pitt’s first time sharing the screen in 15 years since “Burn After Reading”.

Pitt and Clooney also have a hand in the film’s production, with Clooney’s producing the movie alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also wield the role of producers.

Thus far, the film’s cast includes Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan.

Jagannathan has a big year ahead of her, as she’s also strapping in for her fourth and final season of the Netflix coming-of-age series, “Never Have I Ever“. The actress plays the show’s compelling central character, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a dermatologist and devoted mother.

The actress also has an impressive list of other acting credits, including appearances in HBO’s “Big Little Lies”, Hulu’s “Ramy”, and Netflix’s “Messiah”.