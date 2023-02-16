Click to share this via email

SKIMS Swim is back, and this time the brightly-coloured swimwear is beaming down to Earth from a far-out galaxy.

The campaign, which enlisted the help of controversial film director Harmony Korine who created 2013’s “Spring Breakers”, is certainly not of this world.

Models dawning alien faces pose in the bright turquoise swimwear on beaches assumed not to be from Earth.

The intergalactic campaign dawns 27 styles in 7 colours, ranging from sizes XXS-4X.

The photos feature Kardashian showing off the beachwear bodysuits alongside a green inflatable alien.

The campaign contrasts much differently with their 2022 promotional images, which featured more minimal colours in a simplistic yet stunning poolside set of photos.

With the launch of the additional bright colours to 2023’s SKIMS Swim, it appears Kardashian wanted to take the vibe of the clothing line to another level, or another planet.

Interested customers can get their orders on a SKIMS Swim product come Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the SKIMS website.