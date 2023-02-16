Click to share this via email

Maroon 5 pop-rock guitarist James Valentine is officially married.

After decades of love songs, it’s endearing to see Valentine tie the knot with his longtime love Alexis Novak.

The pair were engaged sometime in early 2022, which Valentine, 44, revealed to his Instagram followers in a tribute post to his mate.

The couple gave shared a tiny glimpse of their big day on Instagram with the caption: “We eloped ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the photos, Novak and Valentine were locked in an affectionate embrace in the snaps, with the second photo revealing a gleaming Novak with her beau at a table.

Celebrity support for the new marriage swarmed in the comment section, with musician pals John Mayer and Ryan Tedder congratulating the newlyweds.

Novak, the founder of the vintage clothing company Tab Vintage, has been dating the Maroon 5 rocker since at least 2018.

Maroon 5 is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency which begins at Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 24.