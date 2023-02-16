Kimberly Williams-Paisley can understand the pain Bruce Willis’ family is going through.

On Thursday, Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, announced that the actor has unfortunately developed frontotemporal dementia, explaining that his condition worsened following his aphasia diagnosis last year.

Williams-Paisley shared her own familial experiences with dementia, writing underneath PEOPLE‘s post about the diagnosis: “My mom had this too. Sending love to his family. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Williams-Paisley’s family has been dealing with her mother’s dementia diagnosis since 2005, when she developed an early onset of dementia at 62 years old. In 2016, the “Nashville” star wrote a memoir discussing the struggles around her mother’s diagnosis called Where the Light Gets In: Losing My Mother Only to Find Her Again.

The “Father of the Bride” star also wrote an emotionally moving essay regarding her mother’s state for Redbook in 2014.

“I’ve watched a passionately joyful woman, a devoted mother, an engaged listener and friend deteriorate and transform into someone almost unrecognizable,” she penned at the time. “It’s been agonizing to slowly lose her.”

In Emma’s post regarding Bruce, she also shared her touching testimony regarding the diagnosis, sharing: “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.”