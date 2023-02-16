Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Dance 100” is putting a fresh new spin on dance competitions.

Instead of dancing to the top spot, eight accomplished dancers who’ve danced for some major league performers (like Rihana, Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin) will be flexing their skills to the title of the world’s best choreographer.

“‘Dance 100′ is an epic street dance competition showcasing eight accomplished dancers who are ready to prove they’re the next superstar choreographer,” explained Netflix. “Showcasing one hundred of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges, who, in a twist—are their own dancers.”

Dance 100. Keenan Cooks in episode 106 of Dance 100. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Netflix

The dancers are some of the most highly skilled, boasting work resumes with artists like Lizzo, Cardi B and Missy Elliott, so competition is sure to be stiff.

As the show goes on, performances will grow more elaborate and complicated.

Dance 100. Celine Edmondson in season 1 of Dance 100. Cr. Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Netflix

“In each round,” host Ally Love teases in the trailer, “the challenges and number of dancers get bigger and bigger.”

With such a massive number of dancers, the pressure begins to weigh on the choreographers.

“There’s so many dancers,” one competitor expresses. “I’m just kind of second-guessing myself.”

“Dance 100” premieres March 17 on Netflix.