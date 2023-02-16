Pink is dubbing herself a “bionic woman” after recovering from two surgeries.

In an interview with Variety, the “TRUSTFALL” singer also explained how much of a toll quarantining took on her body during the pandemic lockdown.

“Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs.,” the “So What” she recounted. “All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough.”

Pink had undergone hip surgery in 2021, leaving her in a prolonged state of rest. Two months after the hip surgery, she had undergone surgery for a neck disc replacement.

After recovering from her surgeries and losing 36 lbs, the singer describes herself as the “bionic woman” and details that she is “stronger than I’ve ever been in my life.”

“And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of her,” she continues. “I’ve been home way too long.”

Pink detailed how hard the recovery process from her hip surgery was in November 2021 to her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she ended the Instagram post, adding, “I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.”