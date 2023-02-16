Marc Maron wasn’t fond of his “Avatar” audition.

The comedian detailed his experience, which he described as leaving him feeling “untethered,” on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast with host Josh Horowitz.

“You go out there, you go to this office, and he’s like, ‘I want you to read,'” he remembers. “I don’t even know what it was, a doctor, a scientist who drank.”

“I’m on camera, I think. I got a picture, a boat, or whatever the f–k it is,” he describes. “I’m in the middle of this thing and I’m totally untethered and I have no sense of character. I don’t know really what’s happening other than there are several unidentified actors and acrobats all around me.”

Maron’s manager was convinced that he got the role, but Maron disagreed. He then discussed the consolation prize director James Cameron sent him following his eventual rejection.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not happening,'” he continued. “I have nothing invested other than the experience of, like, ‘Alright, I’ll go take the meeting.’ Then [Cameron] sent me a box of cigars because he didn’t cast me.”

Maron wasn’t slighted by the rejection, explaining that he had no issue with Cameron.

“Why the f–k would I want that job?” exclaimed the “To Leslie” actor before clarifying that he has no problem with the director. “James Cameron is not a bad guy, I don’t think, I don’t know.”