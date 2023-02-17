Eugene Levy almost passed on one of his most iconic roles.

Appearing this week on “The Graham Norton Show”, the Canadian comedian revealed he very nearly turned down the role of Jim’s dad in “American Pie”.

READ MORE: Eugene Levy Is A ‘Thrill Rider’ In Action-Packed And Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad Trailer

“The script was really raunchy and I thought, ‘I honestly would not want to see this film so why I would want to be in it,'” Levy recalled.

Luckily for movie history, Levy changed his tune on the character of Noah Levenstein, who awkwardly tries to support his sexually inexperienced son through the embarrassments of being a teenager.

“After we improvised the role and I suggested he should be the type of dad that no teenager would want to hang out with, I agreed to do it,” Levy said.

READ MORE: Dan Levy Gets Surprise Support From Dad Eugene Levy In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

But apparently almost turning down roles is something Levy hasn’t quite stopped, admitting that he almost passed on his new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Reluctant Traveller”.

“I said no originally because what they didn’t know when they offered me the job is that I am not fond of travelling. I don’t hate it, but it is a pain,” he said. “By the time you get through airport security I am ready to go home. I am not a very adventurous person, but I did go to some amazing places, and it was a pretty nice gig.”