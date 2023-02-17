Olivia Newton-John’s widower John Easterling was joined by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi for an emotional “Today” show interview that aired Friday.

The pair remembered Newton-John in a chat with Hoda Kotb six months after the actress died on August 8 at age 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Kotb asked Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, “When do you feel her the most now?”

READ MORE: Chloe Lattanzi Fights Back Tears As She Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Late Mom Olivia Newton-John At 2022 Aria Awards

“Late at night, early in the morning,” he replied, fighting back tears.

“I’ll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud.

“A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.’ And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward.”

READ MORE: John Travolta Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John By Singing And Dancing To Their ‘Grease’ Duet In Super Bowl Commercial

Elsewhere in the interview, Lattanzi recalled Newton-John’s last words to her, revealing she kept her sense of humour right until she passed away.

Lattanzi shared, “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine.’

“And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

“I love my mom more than anything,” she told Kotb, while getting emotional. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”