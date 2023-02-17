Becoming a father has changed everything for Michael Cera.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Superbad” star opened up about what it’s been like since having a baby with wife Nadine.

“I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cera said.

“So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months,” he added. “And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

Asked which of his movies or TV shows he plans on introducing to his child first, Cera said, “He’s only a year and a half old, so he hasn’t seen anything yet. But I have a couple of animated movies.”

News that Cera was a father first broke in March 2022, when he and Amy Schumer were promoting their series “Life & Beth” on ET.

“Michael has a baby, too,” Schumer said at the time. “Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Cera confirmed, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.”

“He’s just a little 6-month-old baby,” Cera said at the time of his son with his longtime partner Nadine.