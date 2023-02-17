Scout Willis has said she’s been left “overwhelmed” by all the support her family have received after revealing Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis on Thursday.

Scout took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie, writing: “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.”

Her sisters, Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis, then re-shared her post on their own accounts.

Tallulah wrote, “Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family.”

“I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio,” Rumer added.

Scout’s post comes after Bruce’s family released a letter — signed by his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma and ex Demi Moore — revealing the update with his condition.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family added, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

News of the FTD diagnosis comes nearly a year after his family announced Willis would be retiring from acting due to the effects of aphasia.