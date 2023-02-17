Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble heading to the altar?

Speculation is arising that the “Kardashians” star and her longtime beau are engaged after Jenner took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a giant ring.

Earlier in the week, Jenner shared a post on Instagram Stories featuring the diamond in a pic in which she rests her hand atop Gamble’s; even though she’s not wearing it on that finger, fans have been wondering if Gamble may have popped the question.

According to the Daily Star, the ring appears to be worth approximately $1.2 million.

“Fit for Kardashian royalty, Kris Jenner’s ring is the picture of romance, and looks like a heart cut of approximately 10 carats, with baguette diamonds on either side,” a jewelry expert told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Jenner subsequently shared a few more posts on Instagram Stories, including one in which she’s seated behind a black desk, with her feet up on the desk’s surface.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

In the pic, Jenner can be seen wearing what appears to be a large diamond ring — this time on the appropriate finger.