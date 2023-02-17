Paul Rudd is revealing why it was a challenge starring opposite Jonathan Majors in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

The actor chats with Graham Norton on his talk show Friday, sharing of being in physical shape alongside Majors, “He was terrifying, and it was pretty intense.

“I tried to bulk up and get in shape, but it was pointless compared to Jon and why do it when Ant-Man never takes his shirt off!”

Rudd returns as Scott Lang in the sequel, with Majors playing Kang The Conqueror.

Michael Douglas is also a guest on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”, with him starring as Dr. Hank Pym in the “Ant-Man” flick.

During the chat, Douglas is asked about giving advice to younger actors, saying, “If your show sells around the world, its success will depend on the voice actor that plays you in different countries. When I am travelling around, I make it a point of taking my ‘voice’ out for lunch.”

“I once went to Germany to collect an award and when I thanked them, they were shocked at my voice. I then found out that in the German version I had been given a very different, gravelly voice.”

