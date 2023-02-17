He’s Bruce f**king Willis.

Following the news that the “Die Hard” star has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, fans are remembering some of his finest moments.

One resurfaced clip began to do the rounds on Twitter on Friday, from his 2018 “Roast of Bruce Willis” on Comedy Central.

“Nothing can keep me down,” Willis says, joking, “I’ve been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, restaurant critics, divorce lawyers, male pattern baldness, and none of it, none of it stopped me, because I am still Bruce f**king Willis.”

In the clip, Willis takes a bow as he receives huge cheers from the audience.

Fans shared the clip in tribute to the actor’s life, talent and incredible career.

Willis’ family announced the news of his FTD diagnosis in a statement on Thursday, coming nearly a year after they had shared that he would be stepping away from acting due to the effects of aphasia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” their statement added. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”