There’s been much speculation about the location for the third season of “The White Lotus” after HBO’s unsurprising renewal of the hit comedy.

Given the first season took place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii, and the second in Sicily, could the third season take place somewhere even farther afield?

That may be, according to an unlikely source: Johnny Knoxville, who seemingly spilled the beans during a recent interview with Vulture.

While discussing the recent cancellation of his Hulu series “Reboot”, the “Jackass” star was asked whether he’d consider a role in the third season of “White Lotus”.

“Are you kidding?” Knoxville replied.

“[‘White Lotus’ creator] Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” he added before possibly revealing more than he should have.

“He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away,” Knoxville said, adding. “I might call him again as soon as this is over.”