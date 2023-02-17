Over the years, Pink has realized there’s more important things in life than worrying about numbers on a scale.

The singer chats to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about her new album Trustfall and song of the same name.

As Chanté explains how the song is about not letting your insecurities stop you from living your best life, she then asks what some of the insecurities Pink has learned to let go of are and when she managed to learn to let go.

The musician replies, “I think with age it just happens, right? When I was in my 20s I was like ‘I have to be this weight’ and then in your 30s you have a kid and you’re like, ‘Hmm, maybe I can just be this weight.’

“Then you’re in your 40s and you’ve had two kids and you’re like, ‘[I’ll just be] this weight,'” the mom-of-two continues.

The “Sober” hitmaker goes on, “And you just take yourself way less seriously, because you know you’re going to mess up. You know you’re going to apologize, you know you’re going to try your best and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Pink’s comments come after she spoke about gaining weight over the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as discussing the hip surgery she underwent in November 2021.

She told Variety, “Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body.

“Especially during COVID — I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.

“So now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long.”