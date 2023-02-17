Chloe Bailey has just announced a new collab that’s seeing the Chloe x Halle singer hit with backlash.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Bailey took to social media to share a photo in which she appears to be getting romantic with Chris Brown, promoting their upcoming single “How Does It Feel”, set to drop on Feb. 24.

Brown is a wildly popular singer, but he’s also become a controversial figure due to continual allegations of violence against women, including his 2009 arrest for brutally beating then-girlfriend Rihanna (he entered a guilty plea for felony assault, and completed probation in 2015).

As a result, Bailey’s announcement was greeted with scorn and disapproval.

We're failing Black women in music if they feel like they have to collaborate with a known abuser in order to chart. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 16, 2023

watch people defend her collaborating w/ him while claiming that his history of violence against women was a one time thing that he grew from despite the fact that his track record goes back from 2009 to 2022 in 2019 & 2022 he was accused of sexual assault by 2 different women https://t.co/LmBsurLmoU — fae | ﺫَﻛِﻴَّﺔ ⋆ *. ⋆ (@cooki3faun) February 16, 2023

Disgusting.

That's how it feels.

Stop giving this abusive p.o.s. attention. — Jinath Hyder🇨🇦 (@JinathHyder) February 16, 2023

chlöe there’s still time to delete this we will pretend like we didn’t see this there’s still time https://t.co/TwohWjqrmN — ZOE AMIRA ✨ (@zoeamira) February 16, 2023

chloe bailey making a song with chris brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success — jenny sais quoi (@jennytheleo) February 16, 2023

However, there were others who pointed out that Bailey was being singled out while numerous other artists in recent years have worked with Brown, including such female stars as Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R. and others.