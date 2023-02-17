Click to share this via email

Julia Fox’s latest fashion statement is a doozy.

On Wednesday night, the “Uncut Gems” star turned up at New York Fashion Week with a startling new accessory: a purse shaped like a life-sized bodybag.

Created by Toronto-based designer Michael Kale, the purse features a zipper on the torso, shiny black plastic, and a blond wig flowing out of the head.

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The brand told Page Six that the purse stands 6-feet-tall and weights 3.5 pounds.

Fox herself wore a matching shiny black jacket, with a shock of red hair and tall platform boots.

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this week, in another NYFW appearance, Fox brought along another unique purse, shaped like a little dog, made out of black leather, and featuring a bushy tail on the end.