Save the date!

On Friday, Focus Features announced the release date for the long-awaited “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, revealing the comedy will hit theatres Sept. 8, 2023.

The third film in the series is written and directed by star Nia Vardalos, and features returning cast members John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan.

New stars include Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman, who produced the previous entries in the franchise, also return as producers for the new sequel.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” Vardalos said in a statement. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

The original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” debuted in 2002 and became a phenomenon, grossing $368 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time.

Vardalos wrote and starred in the first film, which was directed by Joel Zwick. Along with a short-lived TV series in 2003, a film sequel, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”, debuted in 2016.