Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is already getting fans buzzing at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest Marvel movie is on track to bring in an estimated $110-$120 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office

This marks a franchise best, with the biggest opening of any “Ant-Man” film at the domestic box office.

When adding the overseas totals, reports Deadline, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is on track to bring in a worldwide total of $225 million in its first weekend of release.

Previously, Variety reported that that the film raked in $17.5 million in previews alone at domestic box office.

It’s already opened internationally in several markets, earning an estimated $23.8 million in its first two two days, and is estimated to top $52.6 million. It’s already released in Mexico, South Korea, Germany, Brazil and Australia, and is opening in China on Friday.

READ MORE: Paul Rudd Says It Was ‘Pointless’ Trying To ‘Get In Shape’ Next To ‘Ant-Man’ Co-Star Jonathan Majors: ‘He Was Terrifying’

These figures are in line with earlier estimates that the movie could generate $110 million over the course of the long weekend.

While it’s unlikely to surpass film mammoths like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($185 million) and “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($144 million), “Quantumania” represents a franchise high for “Ant-Man”.

READ MORE: ‘Loki’: What To Know About Season 2 And Its Connection To The ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel

The original 2015 film brought in $57 million domestically after earning $6.4 million in Thursday previews.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is in theatres now.