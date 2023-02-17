Click to share this via email

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is already getting fans buzzing at the box office.

Variety reports that the newest entry in the Marvel franchise raked in $17.5 million in previews alone at domestic box office.

It’s already opened internationally in several markets, earning an estimated $23.8 million in just two days. It’s already released in Mexico, South Korea, Germany, Brazil and Australia, and is opening in China on Friday.

The film is expected to bring in 95 million to $100 million domestically over the opening weekend, with figures growing possibly as large as $110 million due to the President’s Day Monday.

While it’s unlikely to surpass film mammoths like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($185 million) and “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($144 million), the expected figures could mark the biggest earnings for the “Ant-Man” franchise, which has typically performed to lower numbers.

The original 2015 film brought in $57 million domestically after earning $6.4 million in Thursday previews.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” arrives in theatres on Feb. 17.