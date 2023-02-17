Niall Horan had no idea he was first on the list when it came to “The X Factor U.K.” judges picking pictures of auditionees to form One Direction back in 2010.

Horan chats to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about a video the show posted last year, showing Simon Cowell adding his photo first to what would become one of the biggest boy bands out there.

As Hoffman questions whether he knew this beforehand, or whether he found out with everyone else, the singer replies: “I found out when that video came out. I seen it and I was like, ‘Really?'”

Horan jokingly adds, “It was always going to be built around me.”

He continues, “They obviously had a load of photos in front of them and slid them around [and] mine happened to be first on that list. They obviously had a fair idea of who they were going to put in there I guess.

“I didn’t actually know any of that… it’s crazy. After all the time I’ve spent with Simon over the years and we were asking how the band was put together and how he chose us, but I never really realized actually how it was done logistically. Pretty cool.”

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles of One Direction in 2012. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Horan insists himself and Harry Styles were ready to leave after auditioning for the show, recalling: “Myself and Harry were out on the steps of the venue with our suitcases, like ready to go home. Then they’re sliding pictures around inside and the rest is history, I guess.”

Horan’s comments come as he announced his upcoming album The Show this week, as well as releasing his latest single “Heaven”.