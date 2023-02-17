This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of iconic Canadian rap song “Northern Touch”, and the occasion will be celebrated with a one-of-a-kind pop-up event in Toronto.

Released in 1998 by Rascalz, the track — a collaboration with Checkmate, Kardinal Offishall, Thrust and Choclair — is widely considered one of the single most important songs in the history of Canadian hip hop, putting Canadian rap talent on the international radar.

According to a press release, the Northern Touch Pop-Up Event and Celebration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET at Northern Touch Vintage store, located at 612 Richmond Street West in downtown Toronto.

Hosted by Master T (former MuchMusic VJ), the event will feature appearances from Juno Award-winner Red 1 (a.k.a. Rascalz) and Def Jam Recordings executive and “Canada’s Got Talent” judge Kardinal Offishall, while DJ Rxckz will be on hand to spin tunes all night.

In addition, premium cognac brand D’USSÉ has teamed up with Canadian lifestyle brand Caked and Northern Touch Vintage to curate this historic celebration.

“Attendees can expect to experience a night of nostalgia, great music and exclusive limited-edition merchandise that will be available for sale,” notes the press release.