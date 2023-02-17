Click to share this via email

Simu Liu is set to host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Feb. 24 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The Canadian actor will present nine awards, including an Oscar statuette, to 20 individual award recipients during the evening, a press release confirmed.

This will be the first in-person SciTech Awards ceremony since 2019.

Variety previously reported that Iain Neil will receive the Gorden E. Sawyer Award at the upcoming event, honouring his technological contributions to the film industry.

The Academy stated of the ceremony, “Achievements receiving Academy Scientific and Technical Awards need not to have been developed and introduced during a specified period of time.

“Rather, the achievements must demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the scientific and technical processes of making motion pictures.”

The SciTech awards will take place before the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.