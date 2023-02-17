Click to share this via email

All the delights and debaucheries of old Hollywood are coming to people’s living rooms.

On Friday, Paramount+ announced that the Oscar-nominated epic “Babylon”, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will be available to stream on the service starting Feb. 21.

The film, from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, and also starring Diego Calva, tells the story of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound in the late 1920s.

With extravagant sequences centred on raucous parties and wild film sets, the movie exposes the darker underbelly that built Hollywood’s dream factory, and the toll it took on the people who worked in it.

The film received five Golden Globe nominations, winning for Best Original Score, and is now nominated for three Oscars, including Best Costume Design, Score and Production Design.

Also starring in the film are “Jean Smaart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and more.

“Babylon” was originally released in theatres on Dec. 23, grossing $56.4 million on a budget of approximately $80 million.

Critics were sharply divided on the film, with Deadline calling it “a movie that will stay in your head”, while Time called it, “a manic sprawl that only pretends to celebrate cinema.”