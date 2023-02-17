Click to share this via email

King Charles III shared an update on his wife Camilla’s health after she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Monarch visited Milton Keynes, U.K. on Thursday to celebrate its new city status when he was asked how Camilla was doing.

He told well-wisher Tazmin Farrington: “She’s getting better,” Hello! reported.

This is the second time Camilla has contracted COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace revealed she wouldn’t be able to attend this week’s events on Monday.

They confirmed in a statement, “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty the Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Buckingham Palace confirm that Camilla, the Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/nB2o3XGi5M — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 13, 2023

Camilla was due to attend the Milton Keynes engagement with Charles, but he ended up going it alone.

Charles would have no doubt appreciated her support, as he was faced with multiple “Not My King” protesters.