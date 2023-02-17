David Harbour, who stars as the titular ghost in Netflix’s upcoming horror comedy “We Have A Ghost”, says he wouldn’t mind being haunted by a particular ghost.

When asked by ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, which MCU character would he choose to haunt him, he replied, “I think my character, Red Guardian, is haunted by the idea of Captain America being more famous than him, more impressive.”

Harbour explained. “So, I think he’s already haunted by the specter of beautiful, talented, handsome Chris Evans.”

Harbour plays a Russian counterpart to Captain America in the “Black Widow” movie, wielding similar powers of super strength. He’s so confident in his character’s strength, in fact, that he would go toe-to-toe with Evans.

“Oh, I would destroy him. Bring on Anthony Mackie (who plays Falcon, Captain America’s successor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Who knows?” he answered confidently.

Mackie, who co-stars in “We Have A Ghost”, took over the mantle from Evans who bowed out from the franchise with “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

“We may see that in the future. Get ready. Get ready,” Harbour teased.