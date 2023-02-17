In case you’re wondering what it’s like to work with Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour’s here to confirm that she’s “as amazing as you think she is, both off camera and on.”

Although the “Stranger Things” star “really only [had] one day with her” on set while filming their upcoming movie “We Have A Ghost”, Harbour, who plays a ghost named Ernest, had a pleasant experience working alongside Coolidge, who portrays a TV medium.

READ MORE: Anthony Mackie Warns David Harbour About Working With Sebastian Stan (Exclusive)

Isabella Russo as Joy, Jahi Winston as Kevin, David Harbour as Ernest in “We Have A Ghost”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

“Everything you see is so utterly unique,” Harbour, 47, told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about his co-star.

He then proceeded to do his “best Jennifer Coolidge impression” as he recalled shooting a scene with her where his arm comes out of his mouth and chokes her.

“We had to do it with my actual hands,” Harbour explained. “And she was very frustrated with me as an actor. She was like, ‘David, you got to choke me. Come on. You got to really choke me.’ I was like, I am not going to kill Jennifer Coolidge. I am not going to be that guy, Jennifer.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge On Why She’s The Darling Of Awards Season: ‘People Like That I’m An Underdog’

“We Have A Ghost” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Anthony Mackie as Frank, Jennifer Coolidge as Judy Romano in “We Have A Ghost”. — Photo: Scott Saltzman/Netflix

“She’s amazing,” he continued. “I loved her. I think she’s quite funny in everything.”

“We Have a Ghost” premieres on Netflix on February 24.